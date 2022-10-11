Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $327.81

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $327.81 and last traded at $328.55, with a volume of 35994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $330.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $364.53 and a 200-day moving average of $371.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,772 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

