Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, reaching $332.84. The stock had a trading volume of 214,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,967. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $364.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $328.12 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

