Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Cut by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $179.82. 167,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,591,572. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.28 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.12 and its 200-day moving average is $202.52.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

