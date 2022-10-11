Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $179.14

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $179.14 and last traded at $179.43, with a volume of 15677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

