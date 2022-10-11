Vantage Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,864 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.01. 25,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,599. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $122.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.41.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.26.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.