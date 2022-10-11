Vantage Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,310 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 0.9% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after buying an additional 8,237,529 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,277,246,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Vertical Research decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RTX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.54. 45,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,552,491. The stock has a market cap of $124.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.