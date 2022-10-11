Vantage Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,479 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.56.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,947. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.65 and a twelve month high of $223.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

