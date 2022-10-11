Vantage Investment Partners LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,398 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 51.9% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,048 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 823.5% during the second quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 15,043 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,078 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3,966.7% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 610 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $471.53. 31,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $208.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $517.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on COST. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,144 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

