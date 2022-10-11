Vantage Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 7.2% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $90,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.55. 654,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,497,368. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.53.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

