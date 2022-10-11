Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 77,015 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,069,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,015 shares during the quarter. Coupang makes up 2.1% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Coupang worth $26,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 953,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 415.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 421,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 339,684 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 185,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPNG traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.51. 116,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,113,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 1.02. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $30.94.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

