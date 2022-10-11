Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,407,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,905 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,670,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 23,649.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 283,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,196,000 after acquiring an additional 282,136 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.05.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,497 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $164.64. 21,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $327.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.33.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

