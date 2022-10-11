vEmpire DDAO Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.94 Million (VEMP)

vEmpire DDAO (VEMP) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. vEmpire DDAO has a market cap of $3.94 million and $2.27 million worth of vEmpire DDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One vEmpire DDAO token can now be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, vEmpire DDAO has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003199 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

vEmpire DDAO Profile

vEmpire DDAO’s genesis date was August 31st, 2021. vEmpire DDAO’s total supply is 810,720,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,237,994 tokens. vEmpire DDAO’s official Twitter account is @vempireddao and its Facebook page is accessible here. vEmpire DDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@v-empire.digital. The Reddit community for vEmpire DDAO is https://reddit.com/r/vempireddao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for vEmpire DDAO is v-empire.io.

Buying and Selling vEmpire DDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “vEmpire DDAO (VEMP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. vEmpire DDAO has a current supply of 810,720,000 with 173,684,290.86524367 in circulation. The last known price of vEmpire DDAO is 0.02254281 USD and is up 3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $3,439,931.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://v-empire.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vEmpire DDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade vEmpire DDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase vEmpire DDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

