VeraBank N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

VeraBank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,803 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Starbucks by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 161,090 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Starbucks by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.44.

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.83. 182,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,205,923. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $99.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

