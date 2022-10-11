Viad (NYSE:VVI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Viad in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE VVI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,320. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average of $33.10. Viad has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $52.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.45 million, a P/E ratio of -20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $319.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.28 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Viad will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Viad by 211.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Viad by 347.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the first quarter worth $61,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viad by 46.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

