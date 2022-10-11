VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Position Raised by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 263.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,807 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 497.2% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 670,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 558,376 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.52. The stock had a trading volume of 85,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,750,613. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.13. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.46%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

