ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) PT Raised to $4.50 at Morgan Stanley

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ViewRay from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of ViewRay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of VRAY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.85. 17,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,369. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $696.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.99. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 131.20% and a negative return on equity of 75.54%. The business had revenue of $22.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ViewRay during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ViewRay during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

