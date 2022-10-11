Virtual Tourist (VT) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Virtual Tourist (VT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. Virtual Tourist has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and $194,685.00 worth of Virtual Tourist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Virtual Tourist token can now be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Virtual Tourist has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Virtual Tourist alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003198 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Virtual Tourist Profile

Virtual Tourist was first traded on April 21st, 2022. Virtual Tourist’s total supply is 780,213,012 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,608,246 tokens. Virtual Tourist’s official Twitter account is @vtmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Virtual Tourist’s official website is www.virtualtourist.io.

Virtual Tourist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Tourist (VT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Virtual Tourist has a current supply of 780,213,012 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Virtual Tourist is 0.03114734 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $190,938.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.virtualtourist.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtual Tourist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtual Tourist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Virtual Tourist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Virtual Tourist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virtual Tourist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.