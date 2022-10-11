Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ACV)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $37.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 29.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,675 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the first quarter worth $311,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,153 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,497 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.