Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ACV)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $37.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
