Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

Virtus Total Return Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ZTR opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $9.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Total Return Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Total Return Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

