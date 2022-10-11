VisionGame Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (VISION)

VisionGame (VISION) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, VisionGame has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One VisionGame token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VisionGame has a market capitalization of $170,640.39 and $113,433.00 worth of VisionGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003067 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070246 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738919 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034364 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About VisionGame

VisionGame launched on September 14th, 2021. VisionGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,415,568 tokens. VisionGame’s official message board is medium.com/@visiongame. VisionGame’s official website is visionengine.ai. VisionGame’s official Twitter account is @visiongame_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VisionGame

According to CryptoCompare, “VisionGame (VISION) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. VisionGame has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,415,568 in circulation. The last known price of VisionGame is 0.00337601 USD and is down -12.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $407,303.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://visionengine.ai/.”

