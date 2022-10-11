Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,750 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 107.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 18.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Vontier by 32.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Vontier by 5.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Vontier by 100.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VNT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.17. 46,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,498. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vontier from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Vontier Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.