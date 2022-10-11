vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Northland Securities upped their price objective on vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
vTv Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of -1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.
About vTv Therapeutics
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
