Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,230,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $408,481,000 after purchasing an additional 601,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,170,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $321,022,000 after purchasing an additional 323,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.23.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $33.00. 511,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,191,830. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average is $39.95. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

