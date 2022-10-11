Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Gap Up to $6.37

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2022

Wallbox (NYSE:WBXGet Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.37, but opened at $6.61. Wallbox shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 311 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wallbox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Wallbox Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

Institutional Trading of Wallbox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Wallbox by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wallbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Wallbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,047,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Wallbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,542,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Wallbox by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 56,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.