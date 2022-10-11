Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) were up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.54 and last traded at $14.28. Approximately 34,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,299,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 44.81% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $149.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $76,994.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $76,994.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $74,850.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,759.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at $803,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at $1,311,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at $676,000.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

