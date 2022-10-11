Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Lifted by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 2.3% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $25,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 6,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.6 %

Waste Management stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.51. The company had a trading volume of 35,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,521. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.71. The stock has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

