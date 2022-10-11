Weave Price Tops $0.12 (WEAVE)

Weave (WEAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Weave token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000625 BTC on major exchanges. Weave has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $15,874.00 worth of Weave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Weave has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003181 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Weave Token Profile

Weave’s total supply is 199,889,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,113,959 tokens. The official message board for Weave is www.facebook.com/weavefinancial. The Reddit community for Weave is https://reddit.com/r/WeaveFinancial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Weave’s official Twitter account is @weave_financial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Weave’s official website is weave.financial.

Buying and Selling Weave

According to CryptoCompare, “Weave (WEAVE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Weave has a current supply of 199,889,869.32 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Weave is 0.11914372 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,621.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://weave.financial.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Weave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Weave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Weave using one of the exchanges listed above.

