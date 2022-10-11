Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 106,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 774,375 shares.The stock last traded at $7.75 and had previously closed at $7.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on WEBR shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Weber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Weber from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Weber to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

Weber Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38, a PEG ratio of 54.62 and a beta of -0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.34). Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $527.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Weber Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEBR. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weber by 133.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Weber in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Weber in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Weber in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

About Weber

(Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

See Also

