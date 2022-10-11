Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ: FIBK):

10/7/2022 – First Interstate BancSystem was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/6/2022 – First Interstate BancSystem had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – First Interstate BancSystem had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $54.00.

9/21/2022 – First Interstate BancSystem was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/9/2022 – First Interstate BancSystem was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/1/2022 – First Interstate BancSystem was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/29/2022 – First Interstate BancSystem was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

8/23/2022 – First Interstate BancSystem was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 1.0 %

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.14. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 90.11%.

In related news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,202.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,202.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $56,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,271 shares in the company, valued at $293,457.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $508,114. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

