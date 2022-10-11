Wells Fargo & Company Lowers QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $125.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.79.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.87. 187,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,183,176. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $112.92 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.41. The firm has a market cap of $123.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.