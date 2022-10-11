Wells Fargo & Company Lowers QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $125.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOMGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.79.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.87. 187,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,183,176. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $112.92 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.41. The firm has a market cap of $123.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

