Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 786,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 1.5% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $30,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE WFC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.97. 568,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,334,748. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.61. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $155.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.50 to $46.50 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

