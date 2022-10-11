Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA) Shares Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition makes up about 0.9% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 6.20% of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,403,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $5,925,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,184,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of WTMA stock remained flat at $9.99 on Tuesday. 3,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,120. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Profile

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors.

