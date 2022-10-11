Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires 955 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 123,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $437,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $130.36. 112,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,254. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.44 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.53.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.