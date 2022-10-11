Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,240 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,687.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NULG stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,384 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.13.

