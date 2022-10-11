Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys 333 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.05. 44,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,344. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.57 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

