Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.43. 89,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,432. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.80 and a one year high of $115.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.07.

