Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases 4,545 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.05. 766,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,193,503. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

