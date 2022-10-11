Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 13,011 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,011 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,565,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,748,000 after acquiring an additional 99,128 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 854,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,374 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 854,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after buying an additional 22,374 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 662,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after buying an additional 69,552 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 584,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after buying an additional 60,220 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,441. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42.

