Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 899,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,437,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 7.7% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFUV. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,823,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,838,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,168,000. Equius Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,554,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,441,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.32. 25,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,286. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.52.

