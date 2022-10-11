West Branch Capital LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $3,346,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 610.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 18,594 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 50,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,869. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $21.82.

