West Branch Capital LLC Buys 180 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,442 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $558,176,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,722,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,084,000 after purchasing an additional 140,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,171 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

EMR traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.69. 68,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average of $85.67. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.46.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.