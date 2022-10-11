West Branch Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,123,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,051,750,000 after purchasing an additional 62,798 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,263,000 after acquiring an additional 381,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,078,000 after acquiring an additional 637,575 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,481 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,290,778. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

