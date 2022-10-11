West Branch Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $1,672,455,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $1,413,962,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,370,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,633,708,000 after buying an additional 255,920 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,772,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,908,000 after acquiring an additional 963,894 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BMY stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.99. 272,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,149,662. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

