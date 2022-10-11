West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239,441 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,104,000 after purchasing an additional 147,250 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VTV stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,939. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.02.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.