West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,201 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BBN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.29. 588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,110. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $26.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
