West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 2.0% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 33,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $509,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 157,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.52. The stock had a trading volume of 207,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,149,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $148.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average is $74.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.