WestEnd Advisors LLC Acquires 83,746 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,746 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned 0.80% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $15,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOR. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 678.0% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,348,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,737,000 after buying an additional 1,175,314 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,578,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,568,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.37. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $57.82.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.