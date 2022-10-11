WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $35.00. The company traded as low as $30.71 and last traded at $31.04, with a volume of 9257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.37.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WestRock Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in WestRock by 634.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average of $42.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

