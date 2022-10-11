Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up 1.8% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.75. The company had a trading volume of 30,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271,664. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

