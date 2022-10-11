White Gold (CVE:WGO) Stock Price Down 2.7%

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Rating) fell 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36. 9,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 35,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

White Gold Stock Down 2.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$53.10 million and a P/E ratio of -35.50.

White Gold (CVE:WGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that White Gold Corp. will post -0.0680282 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

White Gold Company Profile

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon. It owns a portfolio of 17,584 quartz claims across 30 properties covering approximately 3,49,824 hectares located in the Yukon's White Gold District in Canada.

